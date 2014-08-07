BERLIN Aug 7 Adidas, the world's
second-biggest sportswear firm, cut its margin targets for 2014
on Thursday, a week after it issued a profit warning, blaming
poor performance at its golf business and volatile emerging
market currencies.
Adidas said it was now targeting an operating margin of
6.5-7.0 percent for 2014, from a previous 8.5-9.0 percent and
down from 8.7 percent in 2013 as it increases spending on
marketing and invests in an expansion of own-run stores.
Adidas, which has been losing market share to rival
Nike, already reported last week that second-quarter
sales rose 2 percent to 3.47 billion euros($4.64 billion), a
rise of 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
(1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)