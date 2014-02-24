* Targets 2,800 stores by 2015, up from 1,000 in 2007

* Adidas aims for 4 bln euros from own stores by 2015

* New-look stores to greet shoppers with cheering

* Retail drive focused on emerging markets

BERLIN, Feb 24 Adidas aims to replicate a sports stadium experience at flagship stores around the world, part of an effort by the German sportswear firm to make more direct sales, particularly in emerging markets.

Adidas is the world's second largest sportswear maker behind Nike and has been struggling as it loses market share to its leading competitor in Europe.

Adidas said in a statement that its "HomeCourt" concept, which it has already launched in its largest store in the world in Beijing, would be extended to 24 other locations in 2014.

Among those locations are new stores due to open in Rio de Janeiro in April and in Britain's Bluewater shopping centre.

Adidas is focusing the expansion of its own stores in emerging markets like Russia and the Middle East where there are few existing chains selling sporting goods unlike developed economies, where the business is dominated by retailers like Foot Locker Inc and Sports Direct.

The new-look stores will have a tunnel entry which welcomes shoppers with the sound of cheering fans as well as a "team room" fitting area and a central spot recalling the middle of a sports field equipped with touchscreens to help find products.

Adidas saw its retail sales grow much faster than its wholesale business in 2012 to account for more than a fifth of group revenue of 14.9 billion euros ($20.48 billion).

Adidas, which reports full-year figures on March 5, wants to make 4.1 billion euros of sales from its own stores by 2015 out of a total of 17 billion. It hopes to be running about 2,800 stores by then, up from 2,700 now and from only 1,000 in 2007.

Adidas said it was also planning to open a new concept store in Berlin in March for its "Originals" range of casual clothing and shoes, and expand its NEO label of teen fashion with new stores planned for Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland.