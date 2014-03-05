HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 5 German sportswear company Adidas has not seen any impact on its Russia business from the Ukraine crisis in the past two months but consumers sentiment could be hit if it continues, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said on Wednesday.

Hainer said Adidas made more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of sales in Russia, where it runs more than 1,000 stores but it had not seen any impact on its business, beyond foreign currency effects, in the first two months of the year.

"If the situation goes on this will make consumers more nervous," Hainer told a news conference, adding Adidas had not closed any store in Ukraine. "We hope this conflict will be resolved quickly and peacefully."

Hainer said political stability was a factor when making investment decisions but Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker said the company was not considering withdrawing from any markets due to foreign exchange considerations. ($1 = 0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)