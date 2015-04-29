MUNICH, April 29 Adidas has extended its outfitting deal with top German soccer club Bayern Munich until 2030, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman declined to provide any financial details. Several media reports have put the value of the deal at 900 million euros ($989.82 million).

The world's second largest maker of sporting gear has a stake of close to 9 percent in FC Bayern and has provided its kits to the club for over 50 years.

FC Bayern is one of Europe's wealthiest clubs and won its 25th Bundesliga title on Sunday but slumped out of the German Cup semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

It faces Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals next week with several top players like Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski suffering injury problems.

($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)