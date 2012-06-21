WARSAW, June 21 Adidas raised its
forecast for sales of soccer products in 2012 to a new record of
more than 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) as fans rushed to snap
up jerseys from Germany, hotly-tipped in the Euro 2012
tournament, and replica match balls.
The world's second largest sportswear firm, which also
provides the kit for other tournament favourites Spain, had
previously forecast sales in the category of above the 1.5
billion euros it achieved in 2010, when soccer's World Cup
championship took place.
Once the clear dominant force in soccer, Adidas is facing
increasing competition from Nike, the world's largest
sporting goods company.
It said, however, that the Euro 2012 tournament, being held
in Poland and Ukraine, had allowed it to snatch market
leadership in Poland from Nike this year.
"Adidas can already be sure of defending its title as the
most successful football brand in Europe and the world," Chief
Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists in Warsaw on Thursday.
Its shares were 1 percent lower at 58.37 euros by 1103 GMT.
($1 = 0.7873 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)