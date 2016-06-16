(Clarifies paragraph 8 to show Adidas kitting out nine Euro 2016 teams)

PARIS, June 16 Adidas expects sales of soccer boots, shirts and balls to rise 14 percent to a new record of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2016, helped by reclaiming leadership of top European markets for soccer footwear from arch rival Nike.

Germany's Adidas has long been the world's top soccer brand, but it was overtaken in the market for boots in 2014, prompting Adidas to launch popular new ranges and to focus its marketing spending on more top teams and players.

Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists in Paris that Adidas had edged ahead of Nike to take 36 percent of the market for soccer boots in the top five markets in Europe.

Nike has declined to comment on its latest soccer sales before its next earnings update which is scheduled for June 28.

Adidas said it expects to sell 1.3 million Germany jerseys this year, helped by the European championships now being played in France. That is more than the 1 million it sold in 2012 when the last Euro tournament took place, but down from the 3 million shirts it shifted in 2014, when Germany won the World Cup.

Citing weak demand, some retailers have already started offering Germany shirts for below the recommended price of 85 euros, but Adidas football head Markus Baumann said they might regret that as sales were strong now Euro 2016 was under way.

Footwear and balls together account for about half Adidas' expected sales of soccer gear of 2.5 billion euros, while replica team shirts make up the rest.

Adidas is kitting out nine of the 24 teams playing at Euro 2016, including reigning champions Spain, while Nike has six teams, including hosts France and England, and smaller German brand Puma has five, including Italy.

Adidas' shirt sales have been boosted after it poached both Manchester United and Italian champions Juventus from Nike, although Nike recently hit back by taking Chelsea from Adidas from 2017.

Adidas, which is an official sponsor of Europe's soccer governing body UEFA, said it expects to sell seven million Euro 2016 balls, the same number it sold in 2012, but about half the number during the 2014 World Cup. ($1 = 0.8957 euros)