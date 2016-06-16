(Clarifies paragraph 8 to show Adidas kitting out nine Euro
2016 teams)
PARIS, June 16 Adidas expects sales
of soccer boots, shirts and balls to rise 14 percent to a new
record of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2016, helped by
reclaiming leadership of top European markets for soccer
footwear from arch rival Nike.
Germany's Adidas has long been the world's top soccer brand,
but it was overtaken in the market for boots in 2014, prompting
Adidas to launch popular new ranges and to focus its marketing
spending on more top teams and players.
Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists in Paris
that Adidas had edged ahead of Nike to take 36 percent of the
market for soccer boots in the top five markets in Europe.
Nike has declined to comment on its latest soccer sales
before its next earnings update which is scheduled for June 28.
Adidas said it expects to sell 1.3 million Germany jerseys
this year, helped by the European championships now being played
in France. That is more than the 1 million it sold in 2012 when
the last Euro tournament took place, but down from the 3 million
shirts it shifted in 2014, when Germany won the World Cup.
Citing weak demand, some retailers have already started
offering Germany shirts for below the recommended price of 85
euros, but Adidas football head Markus Baumann said they might
regret that as sales were strong now Euro 2016 was under way.
Footwear and balls together account for about half Adidas'
expected sales of soccer gear of 2.5 billion euros, while
replica team shirts make up the rest.
Adidas is kitting out nine of the 24 teams playing at Euro
2016, including reigning champions Spain, while Nike has six
teams, including hosts France and England, and smaller German
brand Puma has five, including Italy.
Adidas' shirt sales have been boosted after it poached both
Manchester United and Italian champions Juventus from
Nike, although Nike recently hit back by taking Chelsea from
Adidas from 2017.
Adidas, which is an official sponsor of Europe's soccer
governing body UEFA, said it expects to sell seven million Euro
2016 balls, the same number it sold in 2012, but about half the
number during the 2014 World Cup.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Keith Weir)