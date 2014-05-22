UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUNICH May 22 German sportswear company Adidas hopes to grow sales by 1-1.2 billion euros ($1.4-1.6 billion) this year, helped by the soccer World Cup that starts in Brazil next month, chief executive Herbert Hainer predicted.
"This year we will add 1-1.2 billion euros to operational revenue with the World Cup playing an important role," Hainer told journalists at a briefing in Munich.
That increase represents a rise of 7-8 percent from the 14.492 billion euros of sales Adidas recorded in 2013. Earlier this month, Adidas confirmed the group's guidance for a "high single-digit" increase in currency-neutral sales in 2014.
The world's second-biggest sportswear firm has been losing market share in its home territory of western Europe to Nike , which is also challenging the German company's dominance in the soccer market. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources