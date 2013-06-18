HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, June 18 German
sportswear group Adidas expects record sales from its
soccer division of 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2014 when
the World Cup is played in Brazil, the company said on Tuesday.
That figure is an increase on sales of more than 1.7 billion
euros from the division in 2012, company officials said. Adidas
is a sponsor of the World Cup and will supply match balls, kit
for referees and volunteers in Brazil.
"The FIFA World Cup is the perfect stage to showcase our
company, our brands and our products," Addias CEO Herbert Hainer
told reporters at the company's headquarters in southern
Germany.