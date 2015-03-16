BERLIN, March 16 Sportswear group Adidas
will not renew its contract to supply basketball
uniforms to the NBA, when it expires in the 2016-17 season, it
said on Monday.
Adidas said it would instead focus on investment in new
products, youth basketball and doubling the number of basketball
players who wear its brand on court.
"While we have enjoyed a successful long-term relationship
with the league, we continually review our partner agreements to
ensure they are meeting our investment and delivering on our
brand and business needs," Adidas said in a statement on Monday.
Adidas has fallen further behind rival Nike in the
United States, and CEO Herbert Hainer has said North America
will be a priority for the German group in 2015.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)