MUMBAI Nov 2 India's diversified Aditya Birla
Group is considering bidding for Australia's New Hope Corp
, a $5 billion coal miner that put itself up for auction
last month, sources with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.
The group, a telecoms-to-cement conglomerate, requires
thermal coal for group companies Hindalco Industries ,
India's top aluminium producer, and UltraTech Cement ,
the country's largest cement producer.
The group is expected to appoint an adviser for the bidding
process soon, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation
told Reuters. They declined to be named as the information is
not public yet.
A spokeswoman for the Aditya Birla Group declined to
comment.
New Hope is considering a break-up and asset sales amid
interest from global resource companies, sources said last
month.
Among those interested in the Queensland-based thermal coal
producer are India's No.3 steelmaker, JSW Steel ,
China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and London-listed
Xstrata , the sources had said.
