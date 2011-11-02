* Group expects to appoint adviser for bidding soon-sources
* New Hope has market value of $5.2 bln
* Birla group needs thermal coal for aluminium, cement units
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 2 India's diversified Aditya Birla
Group is considering bidding for Australia's New Hope Corp
, a $5 billion coal miner that put itself up for auction
last month, sources with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.
The group, a telecoms-to-cement conglomerate, requires
thermal coal for group companies Hindalco Industries ,
India's top aluminium producer, and UltraTech Cement ,
the country's largest cement producer.
The group is expected to appoint an adviser for the bidding
process soon, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation
told Reuters. They declined to be named as the information is
not public yet.
Tuhin Mukherjee, managing director of Aditya Birla Natural
Resources, declined to comment.
New Hope is considering a break-up and asset sales amid
interest from global resource companies, sources said last
month.
Among those interested in the Queensland-based thermal coal
producer are India's No.3 steelmaker, JSW Steel ,
China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and London-listed
Xstrata , the sources had said.
Aditya Birla Group, a $35 billion conglomerate that gets 60
percent of its revenue from its overseas operations, is unlikely
to face a problem in financing a possible deal, the sources said
.
New Hope is among the last few major coal companies left in
resource-rich Australia after a flurry of recent takeovers
consolidated the industry.
The Australian miner's New Acland mine, west of Brisbane,
produces thermal coal used in power plants. New Hope sells about
65 percent of its coal overseas and the remaining to the
domestic market.
New Hope's wholly owned port facility makes it attractive to
potential suitors, but the sale process is complicated by its
ownership structure and the high price tag, bankers and analysts
had said last month.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves but
local supplies are falling short of demand as the country builds
more power plants, and as domestic coal projects run into
environmental and land acquisition delays.
Indian energy firms have been scouting for coal assets
overseas to feed power plants at home, and have been raising
funds for potential overseas acquisitions and expanding
facilities.
The energy-hungry nation aims to halve a near-14 percent
peak-hour power deficit within two years .
India's GVK Power & Infrastructure said in
September it would pay $1.26 billion for a majority stake in
three Australian coal mines and a port and rail project owned by
heiress Gina Rinehart's Hancock Group.
In August, GMR Infrastructure , with interests in
airports, energy and highways, said its unit has entered into a
pact to acquire a 30 percent stake in Indonesia's Golden Energy
Mines for $450 million to $550 million in cash.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)