Dec 18 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Acquires Kressner

* Acquired 100 pct of shares in Bekleidungshaus Kressner GmbH & Co. KG and managing general partner Kressner GmbH from REWE Beteiligungs-Holding National GmbH and Sanktjohanser family

* Both parties agreed to maintain confidentiality of terms and conditions of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)