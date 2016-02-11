VIENNA Feb 11 German property group Adler Real
Estate on Thursday requested an extraordinary
shareholders meeting of Conwert Immobilien in an
attempt to enhance its influence at the Austrian group.
Adler Real Estate - Conwert's largest single shareholder
since it acquired a 22.4 percent stake in the summer - wants
three of the four members of the board of directors replaced
with candidates it chooses, Adler said in a statement.
"We hope that through this change we can implement
management objectives faster, which is in the interests of all
shareholders," Adler Real Estate board member Axel Harloff said
in the statement.
To remove the directors, Adler needs 75 percent of the votes
present at the shareholders' meeting. "We are confident that we
can get enough other shareholders onto our side," an Adler
spokesman said.
Adler Real Estate wants Conwert to focus on residential
property. Eighty percent of the 30,000 homes in Conwert's
portfolio are in Germany.
A Conwert spokesman said that the group will evaluate the
request but declined any further comment.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Alexander Huebner, editing by
Larry King)