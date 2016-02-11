VIENNA Feb 11 German property group Adler Real Estate on Thursday requested an extraordinary shareholders meeting of Conwert Immobilien in an attempt to enhance its influence at the Austrian group.

Adler Real Estate - Conwert's largest single shareholder since it acquired a 22.4 percent stake in the summer - wants three of the four members of the board of directors replaced with candidates it chooses, Adler said in a statement.

"We hope that through this change we can implement management objectives faster, which is in the interests of all shareholders," Adler Real Estate board member Axel Harloff said in the statement.

To remove the directors, Adler needs 75 percent of the votes present at the shareholders' meeting. "We are confident that we can get enough other shareholders onto our side," an Adler spokesman said.

Adler Real Estate wants Conwert to focus on residential property. Eighty percent of the 30,000 homes in Conwert's portfolio are in Germany.

A Conwert spokesman said that the group will evaluate the request but declined any further comment. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Alexander Huebner, editing by Larry King)