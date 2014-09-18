BRIEF-Formpipe Software receives Lasernet order worth SEK 4.5 million
* Receives Lasernet Order worth 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($503,479)
Sept 18 Adlpartner SA :
* Launches its subsidiary ADLP Digital specialized in digital transformation of companies and their customer marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Receives Lasernet Order worth 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($503,479)
* Says it will issue the 40 million new shares via private placement at T$19.16 per share
* Hallpressen AB initiates cooperation with Mobile Loyalty and launches ADONnews to strengthen its digital advertising offering in the local market