HAMBURG, June 2 U.S. agribusiness giant Archer
Daniels Midland Co. is temporarily halting production at
its biodiesel plant in Leer in Germany because of uncertainty
about the future of biodiesel in the country, it said on
Tuesday.
The company said it would reassess biodiesel market
requirements in the third quarter of this year.
Enthusiasm for biofuels in Germany and other European Union
countries has waned, with Germany scaling back usage targets in
past years.
In June 2014, EU energy ministers agreed to limit production
of biofuels made from food crops, responding to criticism they
stoke inflation and do more environmental harm than good.
ADM has not given the Leer plant's capacity but market
sources say Leer produces around 120,000 tonnes annually. ADM
said it had no plans to idle other biodiesel plants in Germany.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Mark Potter)