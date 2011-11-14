* Plant to open in Q4 2013
* Will help meet Canada fuel mandate
By Rod Nickel
Nov 14 U.S.-based agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co (ADM.N) said on Monday that it would build Canada's
largest biodiesel plant as Canada aims to meet its ambitious
mandate for increasing renewable content in fuels.
The 265-million-litre (70-million-gallon) plant at
Lloydminster, Alberta, would crush canola, Canada's
second-biggest crop after spring wheat, and boost ADM's North
American biodiesel production capacity by 50 percent.
"The same agricultural processing operations we use to
transform canola into oil for food and meal for animal feed
also provide ADM with the ability and scale to efficiently
produce cleaner-burning, renewable biodiesel," Mike Livergood,
ADM vice president of global oleo chemicals, said in a
statement. "This new biodiesel facility will help support
canola crush margins and capacity utilization at this
facility."
The plant would dwarf other existing Canadian biodiesel
plants, most of which are located in eastern Canada and owned
by companies such as BIOX Corp (BX.TO) and Rothsay Biodiesel
(MFI.TO), according to the Canadian Renewable Fuels
Association.
Since July 1, 2011, diesel fuel and heating oil sold in
Canada must contain an average of at least 2 percent biodiesel,
under a mandate from the Canadian government, with the
compliance period ending Dec. 31, 2012.
Currently, Canada produces less than 200 million litres of
biodiesel annually, not even half of the 500 million to 600
million litres of demand that the mandate will create, said Tim
Haig, interim president of the Canadian Renewable Fuels
Association.
"It's very encouraging," Haig said of ADM's plans. "It
shows confidence that companies like ADM are willing to come in
and spend that kind of money to build a facility in western
Canada."
ADM said it would start building the facility in spring
2012 for completion in the fourth quarter of 2013, next to
ADM's canola-crushing facility in the western province.
ICE Canada canola futures RSF2 rose 0.9 percent on
Monday, mostly reflecting stronger soybean prices.
ADM shares in New York were up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob
Burgdorfer)