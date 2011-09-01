CHICAGO, Sept 1 U.S. agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland said on Thursday that it only accepts corn varieties approved for use in the European Union, which would exclude Syngenta's SYNN.VX biotech Agrisure Viptera variety that some other large grain processors have barred.

"Our grain purchase contracts contain language explaining that we only accept grain approved for commercial use in the European Union. We have this language in our contracts because we sell corn products to customers in the E.U.," ADM spokesman Roman Blahoski said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)