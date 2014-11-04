CHICAGO Nov 4 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co on Tuesday forecast tighter U.S. ethanol
margins in the fourth quarter following a steep drop in oil
prices, but said its biofuel business will remain strong in 2015
due to the low cost of corn.
Ethanol prices dropped in tandem with plunging energy prices
in recent months as the summer driving season ended and
inventories of the corn-based biofuel ballooned, eroding the
strongest margins in years to the lowest in seven months.
But margins improved modestly last month as producers curbed
output and supplies and demand were now more in balance, Juan
Luciano, ADM president and chief operating officer, said during
a call with analysts following its quarterly earnings release on
Tuesday.
"Ethanol margins were very healthy in Q3 and they dropped
significantly as inventories climbed... We expect some of this
volatility to continue, but the industry is behaving in a much
better way than we saw last year," he said.
ADM, among the country's top ethanol makers, said Tuesday
its net third-quarter profit rose 57 percent from a year ago
partly due to strong corn processing margins. Earnings in its
bioproducts business, which includes ethanol, jumped more than
150 percent to $185 million.
U.S. corn prices are hovering near the lowest level in four
years, offering ADM and other U.S. producers of corn-based
ethanol a cheap feedstock for the year ahead.
ADM said domestic ethanol demand in 2015 is expected to be
around 13.5 billion gallons, similar to this year, while exports
could rise as much as 25 percent from an expected 800 million
gallons this year.
Lower oil prices have not dented ethanol export demand, but
ADM is preparing for the possibility that oil prices remain
depressed next year.
"Brent, which is the big driver for our exports, is still at
$82 and at $82 ethanol still does very well," Luciano said. "At
these oil prices we continue to see exports growing."
