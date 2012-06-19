CHICAGO, June 19 Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co's grain handling segment has had lower-than-expected profits so far this quarter, Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said on Tuesday.

Earnings for the segment, which includes grain storage and transportation, are "running at a rate below" ADM's previously projected $150 million to $200 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, Woertz said in a webcast of a Deutsche Bank conference in Paris.

Debt problems in the euro zone have created a "challenging risk management environment" for the company, she said, adding that supplies of crops are low ahead of the U.S. harvests this autumn.

Margins for producing ethanol have declined because tight corn supplies have pushed up prices for the grain. Woertz said ethanol margins, which were negative by 13 cents to 15 cents per gallon when ADM reported third-quarter earnings on May 1, had declined to "the high 20s negative."

ADM is slated to report full fourth-quarter results on July 31.

Shares were down 3.6 percent at 30.17.