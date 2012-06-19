BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 19 Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co's grain handling segment has had lower-than-expected profits so far this quarter, Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said on Tuesday.
Earnings for the segment, which includes grain storage and transportation, are "running at a rate below" ADM's previously projected $150 million to $200 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, Woertz said in a webcast of a Deutsche Bank conference in Paris.
Debt problems in the euro zone have created a "challenging risk management environment" for the company, she said, adding that supplies of crops are low ahead of the U.S. harvests this autumn.
Margins for producing ethanol have declined because tight corn supplies have pushed up prices for the grain. Woertz said ethanol margins, which were negative by 13 cents to 15 cents per gallon when ADM reported third-quarter earnings on May 1, had declined to "the high 20s negative."
ADM is slated to report full fourth-quarter results on July 31.
Shares were down 3.6 percent at 30.17. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.