May 5 Archer Daniels Midland Co, one of
the world's largest grain traders, announced on Tuesday a deal
to acquire full ownership of two Romanian export terminals on
the Black Sea, bolstering its ability to export grain from
Eastern Europe.
ADM said it has agreed to acquire North Star Shipping and
Minmetal, a 50-50 joint venture with North Star, which have
grain handling and storage assets at the Port of Constanta. ADM
previously held about 45 percent of the companies.
The assets include 10 vessel berths, 330,000 tonnes of grain
storage capacity, export terminals capable of loading 6 million
tonnes annually and two floating cranes to transfer grain to
ocean-going vessels from barges. In 2011, ADM bought a network
of grain elevators along the Danube River in Romania and it
operates six tow boats and 50 barges on the waterway.
"By becoming full owners of these facilities on the Black
Sea, we're building on the investments we have made in our
Danube River network since 2011, which enhances our origination,
logistics and export capabilities in Eastern Europe," said Joe
Taets, president of ADM Europe Middle East and Africa.
ADM did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.
The deal is the latest move by ADM to expand its global
grain handling network as it works toward a goal of doubling the
volume of grain it can originate over the next decade.
In February, ADM entered a 50-50 joint venture with
commodities trader Glencore in a northern Brazilian port, aiming
to quadruple the facility's export capacity to take advantage of
rising Brazilian crop production and growing global demand.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)