MEXICO CITY Oct 23 U.S. agriculture giant
Archer Daniels Midland said on Tuesday that it reached a
preliminary deal to sell its stake in Mexican corn flour
processor Gruma to the chairman of Mexican airport
operator Asur.
ADM has agreed to sell its 23 percent stake in Gruma as well
as minority ownership in several joint ventures with the Mexican
firm to Fernando Chico Pardo, chairman of the board and
shareholder in Asur, ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson
said in an email.
"This preliminary agreement is non-binding and is subject to
negotiation of a definitive agreement, approval by ADM's and
Gruma's boards of directors, as well as certain regulatory and
other approvals and rights of first refusal," Anderson said.