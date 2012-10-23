* ADM looking to sell 23 percent stake in Gruma, joint
ventures
* Chairman of Mexico airport operator Asur to buy ADM stake
* Equity stake worth around $397 million
MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 U.S. agriculture giant
Archer Daniels Midland said on Tuesday that it reached a
preliminary deal to sell its stake in Mexican corn flour
processor Gruma to the chairman of Mexican airport
operator Asur.
ADM has agreed to sell its 23 percent stake in Gruma as well
as minority ownership in several joint ventures with the Mexican
firm to Fernando Chico Pardo, chairman of the board and
shareholder in Asur, ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson
said in an email.
"This preliminary agreement is non-binding and is subject to
negotiation of a definitive agreement, approval by ADM's and
Gruma's boards of directors, as well as certain regulatory and
other approvals and rights of first refusal," Anderson said.
Anderson did not specify the terms of the agreement . The
value of ADM's stake in Gruma w as worth 5.15 billion Mexican
pesos ($397 m illion), according to Thomson Reuters data and
based on Gruma's closing price from Monday of 39.36 pesos.
Shares in ADM fell 2.7 percent to $27.27 amid a sharp drop
on Wall Street while Gruma shares rose 1.5 percent to 39.95
pesos.
Gruma's founder, Mexican businessman Roberto Gonzalez
Barrera who was also chairman emeritus of bank Banorte, died in
August. He and his family controlled 50.05 percent of the
company's stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.