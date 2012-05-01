European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
CHICAGO May 1 U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co said quarterly earnings fell 31 percent due to weak ethanol and oilseed markets.
ADM on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $399 million, or 60 cents a share, down from $578 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring costs and other adjustments, profit was 78 cents per share.
Analysts' average forecast was 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; editing by John Wallace)
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)