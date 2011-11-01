* Q1 EPS 68 cents, vs 54 cents year ago

* Net profit $460 million, up 33 pct from year ago

* Adjusted EPS 58 cents, vs year-ago adjusted EPS 67 cents

Nov 1 U.S. agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) said on Tuesday quarterly net earnings rose from a year before, but profits were squeezed by high corn costs and tight oilseed processing margins.

For the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, Archer Daniels reported a net profit of $460 million, or 68 cents per share, up from $345 million, or 54 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were 58 cents.

Decatur, Illinois-based Archer Daniels is the world's largest corn processor and among the largest ethanol producers in the United States.

Shares closed on Monday at $28.94 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, down 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)