Nov 1 U.S. agricultural processor Archer
Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N) said on Tuesday quarterly net
earnings rose from a year before, but profits were squeezed by
high corn costs and tight oilseed processing margins.
For the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, Archer Daniels
reported a net profit of $460 million, or 68 cents per share,
up from $345 million, or 54 cents a share, in the same quarter
a year ago.
Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were
58 cents.
Decatur, Illinois-based Archer Daniels is the world's
largest corn processor and among the largest ethanol producers
in the United States.
Shares closed on Monday at $28.94 per share on the New York
Stock Exchange, down 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)