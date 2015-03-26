BRUSSELS, March 26 European Union antitrust
regulators have extended their investigation into Cargill Inc's
planned takeover of Archer Daniels Midland Co's
chocolate business to July 23 after the companies asked
for more time.
The Commission opened an extensive probe last month, worried
that the $440 million deal, which is designed to expand the
commodity trader's production capacity in North America, may
push up prices. The previous deadline for its decision was July
8.
The EU competition watchdog said it was concerned about the
supply of industrial chocolate to customers in Germany and
Britain, where Cargill, ADM and Barry Callebaut AG were
the main suppliers to customers.
Companies typically offer concessions such as asset sales to
ease competition concerns unless they can convince the regulator
that their deals would not have an negative impact.
