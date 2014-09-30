(Recasts, adds details, analyst quote and byline)
By Karl Plume
Sept 30 Archer Daniels Midland Co
strengthened its hand in the global grains marketplace by
acquiring a stake in a second export terminal in the U.S.
Pacific Northwest, a vital gateway for U.S. agricultural
shipments to Asia.
Illinois-based ADM said on Tuesday that it gained an
ownership stake in the Columbia Grain export terminal in
Portland, Oregon, by expanding its Kalama Export Company joint
venture with Japanese grain trader Marubeni Corp,
previously the terminal's sole owner.
Export facilities in the Pacific Northwest handle about 30
percent of U.S. grain and oilseed exports, including about 50
percent of U.S. wheat exports, offering shippers the shortest
route to lucrative markets in Asia. China is by far the world's
largest soybean importer and Japan is the top corn importer.
"There's a lot of competition in the Pacific Northwest and
having the option to export from two elevators rather than just
one can make the logistics of exporting grain much easier. And
if you increase competition, it increases flow and brings in
more competitive prices," said Terry Reilly, grains analyst with
Futures International.
Kalama Export Company currently operates a bulk grain
terminal in Kalama, Washington, about 40 miles (64 km) upriver
from the Columbia Grain terminal.
ADM and Marubeni each owned 45 percent of the Kalama
terminal, with Mitsubishi Corp holding the remaining 10
percent. Under the expanded joint venture, ADM will own 32.2
percent of the two elevators, Marubeni will own 60.6 percent and
Mitsubishi 7.2 percent, said ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson.
The 50/50 ADM and Marubeni governance structure remains
unchanged, she added.
ADM did not disclose the value of the transaction but said
the company expects to record a gain in the quarter ended Sept.
30. That preliminary value may be adjusted in the company's
fourth quarter results, Anderson said.
ADM and Marubeni also announced plans to rename its joint
venture Pacificor LLC.
Shares of ADM were 0.4 percent lower at $51.10 on Tuesday
while Marubeni shares fell about 3.6 percent.
