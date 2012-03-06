* Top executives from ADM, subsidiaries plan to retire

* Company says departures are voluntary, not linked to cuts

* ADM consolidates cocoa, wheat operations to save money (Rewrites, adds details)

CHICAGO, March 6 Four top executives are retiring from Archer Daniels Midland Co and its subsidiaries as the agricultural processor seeks to cuts costs, ADM said on Tuesday.

Leaving their posts are ADM's Vice Chairman John Rice, 58, and David Smith, 57, who was executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, according to the company.

Terry Myers, 64, is retiring as president of ADM Alliance Nutrition, a wholly owned ADM subsidiary that produces livestock feed. Jimmy Dorsett, 65, will retire next year as chief executive of ADM's Golden Peanut Company, which processes and exports peanuts, ADM said.

The departures were voluntary and not linked to global job cuts announced by ADM earlier this year, company spokeswoman Jessie McKinney said. ADM last month raised the estimate for its job cuts to more than 1,200 from an earlier estimate of about 1,000.

ADM has been seeking to cut costs to stay competitive with other agricultural companies, with the sector feeling broad pressure from volatile global markets and poor margins for soy crushing.

ADM said its latest attempt to save money is a consolidation of units within the company. Effective immediately, it will consolidate the management of its cocoa processing business under its oilseeds unit and the responsibility for its wheat milling business under its agricultural processing unit.

No jobs will be eliminated because of the consolidation, McKinney said, adding it was "designed to streamline our organization and restructure work to drive greater efficiencies and effectiveness."

ADM shares on Tuesday closed down 4 percent at $30.39 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)