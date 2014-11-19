(Adds details, background, ADM quote, Syngenta comment; adds
byline)
By Karl Plume
Nov 19 Archer Daniels Midland Co sued
seed company Syngenta AG on Wednesday over sales of a
genetically modified corn variety not approved for import by
China, joining more than 100 farmers and exporters in pursuing
damages from the Swiss-based company.
The lawsuit alleges that Syngenta commercialized the MIR162
corn variety, also known as Agrisure Viptera, without creating
an effective stewardship program to ensure the grain would not
be shipped to markets that have not approved it.
China has over the past year rejected shipments of more than
1 million tonnes of U.S. corn and corn products because they
contained MIR162 grain.
The variety, planted on about 3 percent of U.S. corn acres
during the past two years, can be found throughout the American
supply chain because it has not been segregated from other
varieties since its launch in 2011.
"These rejections have resulted in very substantial losses
to U.S. exporters who have had their shipments to China turned
away, including tens of millions of dollars in damages to ADM,"
the Chicago-based company said in its lawsuit, which was filed
in a state court in Louisiana.
ADM's lawsuit alleges that Syngenta did not effectively put
into effect a stewardship program designed to keep the MIR162
strain out of export channels until import approvals were
granted by all major foreign markets.
Syngenta said the lawsuit was without merit.
Fellow grain exporters Cargill Inc and Trans
Coastal Supply Co have also sued Syngenta seeking damages linked
to China's rejection of shipments. A group of Midwest farmers
filed coordinated lawsuits last month seeking damages suffered
from the drop in corn prices tied to the trade disruption, which
the National Grain & Feed Association has estimated at more than
$1 billion.
The case is Archer Daniels Midland Company v. Syngenta
Corporation, Syngenta Seeds Inc and Syngenta Crop Protection
LLC, 29th Judicial District Court for the Parish of St. Charles,
State of Louisiana, No. 79219.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)