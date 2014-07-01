HAMBURG, July 1 Germany's largest grain trading
house Alfred C. Toepfer International has been renamed ADM
Germany GmbH by its new parent Archer Daniels Midland Co.
, removing the Toepfer name from the global grains market
after almost 100 years.
U.S. agribusiness giant ADM announced in April it was buying
the remaining 20 percent stake in Hamburg-based Toepfer it did
not own from France's InVivo for 83 million euros ($113.6
million) as part of an ADM corporate shakeup.
The name change from Toepfer to ADM Germany took effect
immediately, an ADM spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"We are still determining how to best combine ADM and
Toepfer's operations, however we anticipate that the Hamburg
office will play an important role in the future of ADM," the
spokesperson said.
ADM's European headquarters is in Rolle in Switzerland,
where the group has been building a major agricultural commodity
trading centre.
Toepfer is a global trader of agricultural commodities and
processed products with 37 offices worldwide. Toepfer also
operates inland, river, and export centres in Argentina,
Bulgaria, Canada, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine and the United
States.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Susan Fenton)