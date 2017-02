March 20 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland did not submit a final bid for Canadian grain company Viterra after deeming the cost of an acquisition "would not meet our return objectives," ADM CEO Patricia Woertz said on Tuesday.

Commodities trader Glencore agreed to buy Viterra on Tuesday in a cash deal valuing the company at C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion). (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)