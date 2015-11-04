CHICAGO Nov 4 Archer Daniels Midland Co
spent about $20 million last month to increase its stake in
Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest palm oil
processor, to 18.5 percent, new regulatory filings show.
ADM bought 9.3 million shares of Wilmar of Singapore to
raise its ownership interest from 18.1 percent, the
Illinois-based company said in documents submitted this week to
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The grain trader had previously declined to disclose the
size of its expanded stake.
ADM "will continue to grow" its relationship with Wilmar
because it provides a window to markets in China, Chief
Executive Juan Luciano said on a conference call to discuss
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
In March, ADM increased its stake in Wilmar to 18.1 percent
from 17.3 percent.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)