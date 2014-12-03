BRIEF-Citrix working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report
* Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Drugmaker ADMA Biologics Inc said its drug to treat immune deficiency was found to be effective in a late-stage study.
The drug, RI-002, met the main goal of preventing serious bacterial infections in patients with primary immune deficiency disease (PIDD).
Primary immune deficiency is a disorder in which a part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function normally.
Trading in the company's shares were halted ahead of the announcement and had not resumed as of 08:34 a.m. ET. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition