Dec 3 Drugmaker ADMA Biologics Inc said its drug to treat immune deficiency met the main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares on a roller-coaster ride.

The company's shares rose as much as 17.5 percent to a record high of $14.00 before selling set in.

Laidlaw and Co analyst Yale Gen put the selling down to profit-taking. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 53 percent this year on anticipation of a successful trial.

"Investors are probably selling on the news," he said, adding that he expected the stock to bounce back.

The company's shares were down 7 percent at $11.09 in midday trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The drug, RI-002, prevented serious bacterial infections in patients with primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD).

PIDD, which affects about 500,000 people in the United States, weakens the immune system, allowing repeated infections and other health problems to occur more easily.

Symptoms may include recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus and ear infections, and skin or blood infections.

The drug - the only one in ADMA's pipeline - was effective in preventing lung and bone infections and other inflammatory conditions and did not result in any serious adverse effects, the company said.

Maxim Group LLC analysts said RI-002 may also be effective in treating other immunodeficiency diseases, giving ADMA access to more markets.

ADMA said it expected to submit a marketing application for the drug in early 2015. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Siddharth Cavale and Ted Kerr)