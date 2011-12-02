* Google purchase of Admeld OK'd with no conditions
* DOJ says transaction not likely to lessen competition
* Google under broader regulatory scrutiny
(Adds details of the deal, comments from Justice Dept)
Dec 2 Google Inc (GOOG.O) on Friday won
approval from U.S. antitrust regulators to buy online
advertising company Admeld Inc without any conditions, the
Justice Department said.
The deal, announced in June, was designed to give Google,
the world's largest search engine, a bigger slice of the market
for graphical display ads. [ID:nN13122107]
"The division concluded that the transaction is not likely
to substantially lessen competition in the sale of display
advertising," the Justice Department's antitrust division said
in a statement.
Google's purchase of Admeld is the latest deal in a buying
spree of technology and engineering talent to bolster
initiatives outside its Internet search business, from social
networking to mobile advertising.
Google has made 57 acquisitions so far in 2011. It has
declined to put a dollar value on the purchases of the
companies, most of which were tiny.
The Justice Department is also reviewing Google's planned
$12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
(MMI.N). [ID:nS1E78R1YB]
Google in general faces increasing regulatory scrutiny. The
U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the European Union are both
investigating Google's business practices. The company faces
accusations it uses its clout in the search market to beat
rivals as it moves into related businesses.
NO SINGLE DOMINANT PLAYER
New York-based Admeld provides technology that allows Web
publishers to sell display ads as quickly as Web surfers visit
different pages on a site.
Several companies offer different technologies that,
working together, allow instant bidding for ads, including
advertising exchanges such as Google's DoubleClick and Yahoo
Inc's (YHOO.O) Right Media.
The Justice Department said Web publishers' reliance on
multiple display advertising platforms reduced the risk of the
market tipping to a single dominant platform.
Recent entrants to the display advertising industry also
factored into the Justice Department's decision to allow
Google's purchase of Admeld.
Four-year-old Admeld counts Discovery Communications, Fox
News, Hearst Television, and the Weather Channel among its
clients, according to its website. The company's revenues were
around $30 million in 2010, the Justice Department said.
Google did not disclose the financial terms of the deal,
although TechCrunch reported that Google paid roughly $400
million, citing anonymous sources.
The vast majority of Google's revenue, which totaled
roughly $29 billion in 2010, comes from small ads that appear
alongside its search results. But the company has stepped up
efforts to tap into the market for online display ads that
feature images and videos.
Google said last year its display advertising business was
generating revenue at an annual rate of $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jasmin Melvin in Washington;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)