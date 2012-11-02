LONDON Nov 2 Admiral Group Plc : * Group vehicle count up 8% to 3.55 million (Q3 2011: 3.28 million) * Year-to-date group turnover increased 3% to £1,740 million (YTD Q3 2011:

£1,686 million); * Third quarter group turnover decreased by 2% to £570 million (Q3 2011: £582

million) * Books year to date annualised UK car insurance vehicle growth of 3 percent * UK claims trends continue to be encouraging and company is on track to meet expectations for 2012