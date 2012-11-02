UPDATE 3-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
LONDON Nov 2 Admiral Group Plc : * Group vehicle count up 8% to 3.55 million (Q3 2011: 3.28 million) * Year-to-date group turnover increased 3% to £1,740 million (YTD Q3 2011:
£1,686 million); * Third quarter group turnover decreased by 2% to £570 million (Q3 2011: £582
million) * Books year to date annualised UK car insurance vehicle growth of 3 percent * UK claims trends continue to be encouraging and company is on track to meet expectations for 2012
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
LONDON, Feb 21 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, reported on Tuesday a tenth straight quarter of falling underlying sales, though the rate of decline did ease significantly.