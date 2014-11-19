BRIEF-Millennium Global approved acquisition of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel Inc
* Approved acquisition by the co of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel, Inc
Nov 19 Admiral Capital A/S
* Ejendomsaktieselskabet Oikos A/S and VICH 6693 A/S have sold their shares in Admiral Capital of respectively 2,000,000 class A-shares and 7,250,000 B-shares to Kvalitena Denmark AB, Sverige Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved acquisition by the co of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel, Inc
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment