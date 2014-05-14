LONDON May 14 British auto insurer Admiral
Group Plc posted a 7 percent drop in turnover in the
first three months of 2014 despite a 6 percent increase in
customers, amid sliding UK car insurance premiums.
In a trading statement on Wednesday, the Cardiff-based
insurance group announced turnover of 514 million pounds
($865.49 million), down from 551 million pounds for the same
period last year.
Total premiums were down 11 percent year-on-year.
"Little has changed since the full year results and our
expectations for 2014 remain positive and unchanged," said Chief
Executive Henry Engelhardt.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds)
