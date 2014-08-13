LONDON Aug 13 British motor insurer Admiral
Group Plc named Geraint Jones its new chief financial
officer, saying Kevin Chidwick gave up the role to focus on his
position as CEO of the company's Elephant Auto Insurance
business in the United States.
Jones, who will take the role with immediate effect, has
been deputy CFO since January 2012, Admiral said in a statement.
It posted a 2 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit to
184.9 million pounds ($311 million) for the first-half ended
June, helped by a 9 percent increase in customer numbers.
Admiral raised its interim dividend by 1 percent to 49.4
pence per share and said expectations for its UK business were
unchanged in 2014.
($1 = 0.5945 British pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Edited by Nishant Kumar)