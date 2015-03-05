LONDON, March 5 Admiral Group Plc
* Admiral Group profit before tax of 357 million pounds for
year to December 2014, down 4 percent.
* Proposed final dividend of 49 pence per share, including
22.5 pence normal and 26.5 pence special.
* Group loss ratio 69 percent from 69.2 percent in 2013 -
after a marginal reduction in UK loss ratio resulting from
higher reserve releases together with a significant improvement
in international loss ratio.
* UK car insurance profit increased by 1 percent to 398
million pounds from 393.9 million pounds in 2013.
* Decrease in group profit was predominantly due to
increased investment made in compare.com - group's U.S.
comparison business.
* Group turnover of 1,971 million pounds fell 3 percent from
2013's 2,030 million pounds.
* Group combined ratio 88.7 percent from 2013's 89.1
percent.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)