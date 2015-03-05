* FY pretax profit 357 mln stg vs 371 mln stg in 2013
* Dividend 98.4 p/share, down 1 pct on year
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 5 British motor insurer Admiral
on Thursday said full-year revenues and pretax profits
fell, hit by lower premiums from its UK business and the cost of
launching its U.S. price-comparison site.
Admiral, which competes with UK rivals RSA, Direct
Line and eSure Group, said group turnover was
1.97 billion pounds ($3 billion), down 3 percent, with pretax
profit at 357 million pounds from the prior year's 371 million.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 98.4 pence
a share, made up of 22.5 pence in a normal dividend and 26.5
pence as a special dividend.
The results contrast with those of rival Direct Line, which
this week reported a 12 percent rise in full-year pretax profit
and a special dividend of 4 pence a share.
($1 = 0.6563 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)