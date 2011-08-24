(Adds detail, background)

* Staff to get 1,500 stg of free shares in the company

* H1 pretax profit up 27 pct at 160.6 mln stg

* Record interim dividend up 20 pct at 39.1 pence/share

LONDON, Aug 24 British motor insurer Admiral said its first-half profits rose 27 percent from a year ago, meeting market forecasts, and it announced a record interim dividend.

Admiral, which insures one in every 10 cars on Britain's roads, posted pretax profit of 160.6 million pounds ($265 million). Its earnings were boosted by higher insurance contract prices and an increase in revenue and customer numbers.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts' average forecast for pretax profit was 162 million pounds.

Admiral said it would pay its highest-ever interim dividend of 39.1 pence per share, up 20 percent, and would award each member of staff 1,500 pounds' worth of free shares in the company.

"As one of the lowest cost providers in a commoditised market, we are well placed for a future which is shaping up to be the survival of the fittest," Admiral Chief Executive Henry Engelhardt said in a statement. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)