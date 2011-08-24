(Adds detail, background)
* Staff to get 1,500 stg of free shares in the company
* H1 pretax profit up 27 pct at 160.6 mln stg
* Record interim dividend up 20 pct at 39.1 pence/share
LONDON, Aug 24 British motor insurer Admiral
said its first-half profits rose 27 percent from a year
ago, meeting market forecasts, and it announced a record interim
dividend.
Admiral, which insures one in every 10 cars on Britain's
roads, posted pretax profit of 160.6 million pounds ($265
million). Its earnings were boosted by higher insurance contract
prices and an increase in revenue and customer numbers.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts' average
forecast for pretax profit was 162 million pounds.
Admiral said it would pay its highest-ever interim dividend
of 39.1 pence per share, up 20 percent, and would award each
member of staff 1,500 pounds' worth of free shares in the
company.
"As one of the lowest cost providers in a commoditised
market, we are well placed for a future which is shaping up to
be the survival of the fittest," Admiral Chief Executive Henry
Engelhardt said in a statement.
($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman)