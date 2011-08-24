* Shares top loser on concerns over higher combined ratio

* Analysts also cite regulatory uncertainty over fees

* H1 pretax profit up 27 pct at 160.6 mln stg

* Record interim dividend up 20 pct at 39.1 pence/share (Releads, updates share price, adds analyst comments)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 24 The looming loss of a lucrative business referring accident victims to lawyers helped knock shares in motor insurance specialist Admiral on Wednesday.

The stock was the worst-perfoming stock on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index after results which also pointed to declining profitability and falling insurance prices in the second half.

UK regulators are considering banning referral fees, under which insurers like Admiral are paid by lawyers to refer accident victims to them.

Admiral's first-half profits rose 27 percent from a year ago to 160.6 million pounds ($265 million), meeting market forecasts, and it announced a record interim dividend.

However, the company's combined ratio -- another measure of corporate health, pointed to worsening cash generation. It rose to 94.2 percent from 89 percent a year earlier. Insurers are seen as operating more profitably as their combined ratio falls further below the 100 percent level.

"We view this as clear evidence that Admiral's ability to significantly outperform the market is diminishing," Investec analysts said in a research note. Investec kept a "sell" rating on Admiral shares.

Admiral shares were down 7.3 percent at 1,423 pence in mid-morning trade. The stock was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, which was down 0.1 percent.

Analysts at Espirito Santo kept a "neutral" rating on Admiral, citing the expected fall in prices in the second half of the year and the ongoing uncertainty over a possible ban on referral fees.

Admiral, which has a current market capitalisation of around 4 billion pounds, has lost nearly 20 percent of its value on the stock over the last three months. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Additional reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Will Waterman and Andrew Callus)