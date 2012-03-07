* FY pretax 299 mln stg vs 289 mln stg consensus
* Dividend up 11 percent to 75.6 pence
* Shares up 11.3 percent, top FTSE 100 riser
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 7 British motor insurer
Admiral reported a better-than-expected 13 percent rise
in 2011 earnings and said a jump in injury claims that forced it
to issue a profit warning in November had eased, sending its
shares sharply higher.
Admiral, which insures one in 10 cars on Britain's roads,
made a pretax profit of 299 million pounds ($470.6 million) last
year thanks to steady growth in customer numbers, it said on
Wednesday, beating the 289 million pounds expected by analysts
in a company poll.
Admiral shares were up 11.3 percent at 1,158 pence by 1000
GMT, making them the top riser in the FTSE 100 share
index, which was 0.1 percent higher. The stock is still down 31
percent compared with a year ago, underperforming a 4 percent
fall for the FTSE.
Analysts had initially pencilled in a 22 percent profit rise
for 2011 but slashed their forecasts in November when Admiral
warned it had been hit by a jump in personal injury claims in
the third quarter, an industry-wide trend it had previously
avoided.
"The results should prove relatively reassuring with some
evidence that the spike in high-value, bodily injury claims has
peaked," analysts at stockbroker Peel Hunt wrote in a note.
Admiral finance chief Kevin Chidwick told reporters the
increase was driven by a small number of big payouts to cover
long-term care for injured customers and was not repeated in the
final three months of 2011.
"Q4 was more normal in its behaviour than Q3," he said.
"We were talking about the occurrence of very large claims,
and we don't get very many of those - they can be volatile."
Analysts said overall claims still were rising faster than
Admiral's own expectations, pointing out that the surplus in its
cash reserves to cover payouts had fallen by two thirds between
2009 and 2011.
"What these numbers are telling us is that claims costs are
getting ever closer to Admiral's best estimate of the worst case
scenario," said Investec analyst Kevin Ryan.
The company said it had launched a review of its claims and
would raise its prices by more than originally planned to
counteract the rising claims trend.
Admiral also said fees from services not related to car
insurance, which are seen as vulnerable to regulatory
intervention, accounted for 60 percent of its profit last year,
or about 76 pounds per vehicle.
They include referral fees paid by lawyers to Admiral in
return for details of its customers affected by accidents, a
form of income that the government plans to ban, which accounted
for about 7 pounds of this, Chidwick said
Referral fees paid by replacement car hire firms, currently
under investigation by the Office of Fair Trading, accounted for
a further 6 pounds, he said.
Cardiff-based Admiral, which also trades under the Bell,
Diamond and Elephant brands and owns price comparison site
Confused.com, is paying a dividend for the year of 75.6 pence
per share, an increase of 11 percent.
That includes a special dividend of 19.1 pence and
represents 92 percent of the company's post-tax profit.
($1 = 0.6354 British pounds)
