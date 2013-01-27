LONDON Jan 27 British insurer Admiral
plans to buy law firm Lyons Davidson to limit the financial
impact of a ban on lawyers paying for accident victims' contact
details, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing an unnamed source.
Admiral makes about 7 pounds ($11.06) a year for each car it
covers by selling the details of customers involved in accidents
to lawyers, more than some rivals.
Buying a law firm would allow Admiral to share in the profit
generated through legal claims, offsetting a decline in revenue
once a government ban on so-called personal injury referral fees
comes into force in April.
Admiral and Lyons Davidson are close to an agreement, the
Mail on Sunday reported an unnamed source as saying, adding that
it was not clear how any deal would be structured.
Admiral declined to comment. Lyons Davidson could not be
reached.
Shares in Admiral, which covers one in ten cars on Britain's
roads and also owns price comparison side Confused.com, closed
at 12.21 pounds ($19.30) on Friday, valuing the company at about
3.3 billion pounds.