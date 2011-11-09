(Repeats to update story label used by some subscribers)

* Says profit could be at lower end of market forecasts

* Says claims "above historical levels of experience"

* Shares down 29 percent, top FTSE 100 faller (Adds 2011 market forecast, analysts' reaction, updates shares)

By Myles Neligan and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 9 UK car insurer Admiral warned its profit this year could come in at the low end of forecasts because of a jump in injury claims, succumbing to an industry-wide trend it had previously bucked and wiping almost a third off its share price.

Admiral, which insures one in 10 cars on Britain's roads, said injury claims were "above historical levels of experience" in the three months to September, and said on Wednesday this could limit growth in its pretax profit in 2011 to 10 percent.

Shares in the company, which had appeared immune to the sharp rise in injury claims that has been weighing on rivals for the best part of a decade, were down 29 percent at 850 pence by 1037 GMT, making it the FTSE 100's biggest faller.

"They have just had a shock," said Investec analyst Kevin Ryan. "You cannot outperform a commoditised market for ever, it just does not work like that."

British motor insurers have paid out more in claims than they have received in premiums every year since 1994, according to the Association of British Insurers, partly because of big increases in injury claims fuelled by "no win, no fee" lawyers.

Cardiff-based Admiral, which also trades under the Bell, Diamond, and Elephant brands and owns price comparison website Confused.com, has outperformed with an unbroken run of profit increases since going public in 2004, citing its superior ability to detect and avoid high-risk drivers.

Prior to Wednesday's statement, analysts had expected the company to deliver a 2011 pretax profit of 324 million pounds ($521 million), an increase of 21 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

The prospect of a sustained rise in personal injury claims could prompt analysts to lower their profit forecasts for 2012 as well, Espirito Santo analyst Joy Ferneyhough wrote in a note.

"Much will depend on the management's ability to demonstrate whether it has drawn a line in the sand here, or whether this is likely to cause further damage to the P&L (profit and loss account) and Admiral's premium franchise with investors," she said.

Insurers say many bodily injury claims are spurious or fraudulent and are hopeful a proposed ban announced in September on lawyers paying fees to those who refer accident victims to them will temper the increase.

However, Admiral revealed in August that fees from referring its own customers to personal injury lawyers generate 6 percent of its UK pretax profit.

Admiral's chief executive Henry Engelhardt is the company's biggest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data, meaning Wednesday's share price slump has cut the value of his holding by over 131 million pounds.

The share price has lost a total of 44 percent since the beginning of the year, lagging a 14 percent decline in the Stoxx 600 Europe insurance sector share index. ($1=0.622 pounds) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)