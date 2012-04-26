(Adds detail, CEO comment)

LONDON, April 26 British motor insurer Admiral stuck by its expectations for the full year after turnover rose 9 percent in the first three months, adding there had been no repeat of a spike in claims that forced it to issue a profit warning in November.

Cardiff-based Admiral, which insures one in ten cars on Britain's roads, said there had been "no change in claims trends" compared with the final quarter of 2011, when payouts to customers fell back after a sudden surge over the previous three months.

"Our business continues to grow and prosper and our expectations for the full year remain positive and unchanged," Chief Executive Henry Engelhardt said in a statement.

The insurer said in March that the jump in claims, which wiped almost a third off its share price in a single day when disclosed in November, reflected a handful of big one-off payouts to cover long-term care for injured drivers.

Admiral, which trades under the Admiral, Bell and Elephant brands and also owns price comparison website Confused.com, is expected to report a pretax profit of 322 million pounds ($518.8 million) for 2012, an increase of 8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Admiral shares closed at 1,231 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at over 3 billion pounds. The stock has lost a quarter of its value in the past year. ($1 = 0.6206 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)