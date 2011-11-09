(Adds further details, background)

* Says profits could be at lower end of market forecasts

* Had high level of claims during the third quarter

LONDON, Nov 9 British car insurer Admiral warned on Wednesday that its pre-tax profits this year could come in at the low end of market forecasts due to a rise in claims during the third quarter.

"If there is no reversal in Q4 of this higher than normal level of large claims we anticipate that full year pre-tax profits will be towards the lower end of the range of analysts' estimates, or some 10 percent ahead of 2010, with no further reserve releases in the second half," Admiral said in a statement.

Admiral shares closed up 1.1 percent at 1.193 pence on Tuesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of around 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion). ($1 = 0.622 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)