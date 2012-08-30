* H1 pretax profit up 7 percent at 171.8 mln stg
* Combined loss at overseas units more than doubles
* Interim dividend 45.1 pence per share, up 15 pct
LONDON, Aug 30 British motor insurer Admiral
reported a better-than-expected 7 percent increase in
half-year profit as an improved performance at home outweighed
wider losses at its fledgeling overseas businesses.
Cardiff-based Admiral, which insures one in ten cars on
Britain's roads, made a pretax profit of 171.8 million pounds
($271.95 million) in the first six months of 2012, ahead of the
167.7 million pounds pencilled in by analysts in a company poll.
The improvement was driven by a 9 percent increase in profit
at the company's core British car insurance business as premium
revenue grew faster than claims and costs.
That more than compensated for a deterioration at Admiral's
international start-up units, where combined losses more than
doubled to 8.9 million pounds, reflecting higher investment in
Italy and expansion in the United States.
Admiral, which also operates under the Bell, Diamond and
Elephant brands and owns price-comparison website Confused.com,
said it had reined in growth in Britain during the first half as
increased competition began to weigh on insurance prices.
The company is paying an interim dividend of 45.1 pence per
share, an increase of 15 percent.