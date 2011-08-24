LONDON Aug 24 Admiral shares fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday, the biggest loser on Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index , with analysts citing a rise in the company's combined ratio as a reason for the stock's decline.

Admiral shares were down 6.3 percent in early morning trade. The company posted higher interim earnings but said its combined ratio -- a measure of how profitable an insurer is -- had risen to 94.2 percent from 89 percent a year earlier. In the insurance industry, companies operate more profitably as their combined ratio falls below the 100 percent level.

"We view this as clear evidence that Admiral's ability to significantly outperform the market is diminishing," Investec analysts said in a research note. Investec kept a "sell" rating on Admiral shares. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)