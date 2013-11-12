* ADNOC to sell some cargoes on destination-free basis to group of oil majors

* Abu Dhabi crude buyers can choose loading ports

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to sell for the first time a year's supply of Murban crude without a pre-determined destination to a group of western oil majors in 2014, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The decision to sell destination-free cargoes is rare for Middle East crude producers as they prefer to have full control over where their supply goes.

The move will ensure that Murban crude remains available for trade in the spot market and could help ADNOC earn more revenue by selling these cargoes at a premium.

The group - ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP - currently receives its equity share of Murban produced at the country's largest onshore oilfields through concessions at joint venture ADCO which will expire in early January.

ADNOC has decided to sell these volumes through one-year term contracts with the oil majors while the OPEC producer decides next year which companies will become its partners in the ADCO concession.

UAE's concession system allows oil and gas producers to acquire equity in hydrocarbon resources. The ADCO concession is the largest, producing around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and output will rise to 1.6 million bpd next year and to 1.8 million bpd in 2019.

ADNOC could sell the destination-free cargoes to oil majors at about 11 cents a barrel above the grade's official selling price (OSP) in term agreements to start from Jan. 11, 2014, traders said.

The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

ADNOC typically sells its crude to Asian refiners at parity to OSP to pre-determined destinations. It wants to ensure that Murban crude remains available and is freely traded in the spot market so that refiners can buy these cargoes to meet incremental demand every month.

"Clients are going to competitors when they need the spot volume," a source close to ADNOC said.

A Murban crude buyer said ADNOC might be testing the market and may revert to the old system once it has selected new partners.

ADNOC is also offering its customers the flexibility to load Murban from either the Jebel Dhanna or Fujairah ports in the United Arab Emirates, the sources said.

The option of loading from Fujairah could reduce shipping costs for buyers as the distance from Jebel Dhanna to Asia is longer, while shippers have to pay a risk premium when using the alternative Straits of Hormuz route, they added.

Alarmed by Iranian threats to block the world's biggest oil shipping lane, the Straits of Hormuz, the UAE opened its long-delayed pipeline to pump up to 1.8 million bpd and shipped its first export cargo in July. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)